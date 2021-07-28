Advertisement

Fairmont Senior football’s Eric LaShawn Russell Smith commits to Miami University

The 2x state champ to suit up as a Red Hawk in Fall 2022
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior defensive end and outside tackle Eric LaShawn Russell Smith from Fairmont Senior committed earlier today to play college ball next fall at Miami University.

The Miami University Red Hawks are the winningest program in MAC history.

Fairmont Senior’s season kicks off away at Lewis County on Aug. 27th.

