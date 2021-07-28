Fairmont State’s head volleyball coach Courtney Materazzi steps down after seven years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s head volleyball coach Courtney Materazzi announced Monday that she will be stepping down as head coach and moving back to California to coach at her Alma Mater.

Materazzi spent 12 years as the Falcons’ coach, seven of which at the helm.

The California native will be returning home as the new head volleyball coach at California State University - Monterey Bay.

Since being named Fairmont State head coach is 2014, her teams went 130-75, saw seven MEC tournament appearances and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2016.

