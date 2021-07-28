Former healthcare worker wins $1 million through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired healthcare worker is the latest to receive a $1 million check through the state’s “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte joined dozens of her former coworkers at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) in Lewisburg for what they believed to be a ceremony to honor a recently-retired staff member.

After the program began, Gov. Justice surprised the crowd by making an appearance and providing remarks spotlighting the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Following the Governor’s remarks, WVSOM officials announced that they would be honoring Coleman for her 10 years of service with the Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of WVSOM. But, as Coleman walked back to her seat, Gov. Justice asked her to turn around for one more surprise. At that moment, First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog walked into the room carrying a check for $1 million.

That’s when the Governor revealed that Coleman was the lucky West Virginian whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice Wednesday.

