Glenville State College, Marshall University sign agreement to offer bachelor’s degree in nursing on Glenville’s campus

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall University and Glenville State College have reached an agreement aimed toward helping the future of nurses in W.Va..

The partnership establishes a nursing program co-op between the two institutions. A memorandum of agreement (MOA) brings the two schools together for an association aimed at providing access to a bachelor’s degree in nursing (B.S.N.) at Glenville State College through Marshall’s nursing program.

Both presidents signed the agreement on Wednesday at Marshall’s South Charleston campus. The agreement will see prospective students enroll at Glenville and complete general education courses there during their first year. Then, once the students are admitted to the BSN program, they will receive instruction from Marshall faculty members on Glenville’s campus.

Marshall University President Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert says Marshall is excited to enter into the agreement.

“We’re excited about this unique opportunity to work with our partners at Glenville State College,” Gilbert said. “Any time we can help expand the availability of a college degree is a great day, and to be able to provide more of our state’s students with a path to an education in nursing and work in health care in West Virginia is exciting.”

Glenville State College President Dr. Mark A. Manchin said it is nice to see this idea come to fruition.

“I have been an advocate for this program, the members of our Board of Governors have been supportive of it, and of course our friends and colleagues at Marshall University have been instrumental in making this happen,” Manchin said. “This type of four-year nursing program has never existed in this part of the Mountain State, and we are looking forward to expanding the Glenville State footprint, especially considering the growing need for qualified nurses.”

The B.S.N. program at Glenville is expected to start in fall 2023. Glenville will begin enrolling students in the program in fall 2022. The Marshall University School of Nursing is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

