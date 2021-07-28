Howard Sherman “Junior” Watson, Jr., 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg on June 19, 1950, a son of the late Howard S. Watson, Sr. and Elizabeth Snyder Watson. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sue Mauller Watson, whom he married on July 28, 1971. Also surviving are two sons, Archie and Donnie, both of Clarksburg; one daughter, Malena Watson and her companion Johnny Lynn of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Rachelle Scalise and her husband Scott, Samyra Kesling and her husband Ethan, Carly Powell, Trevor Powell and Brandon Scheuvront; two great grandchildren, Hadley Louden and Delainee Scalise; three sisters, Norma Kelly, Mary Lawrence and Betty Coffman; two brothers, Larry Watson and Bobby Watson; one sister-in-law, Judy Hood and her companion Kenneth Osborne; two brothers-in-law, Marshall Mauller and his wife Kathy and Ronnie Snyder and his wife Diane; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, James, Harold and David Watson; and one sister, Sharon Murphy. Mr. Watson was a retired Glass Worker with Eagle Convex Glass Company. He enjoyed marble collecting, hunting, fishing, playing sports, watching his Raiders and WVU Mountaineer Football and loved animals. Junior loved to talk and tell stories and he never met a stranger. His laugh was contagious, and he loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and being their “Paw”. Junior was a great, loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Howard’s memorial fund. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Watson will be cremated following the visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli funeral Home.

