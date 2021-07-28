Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 28, 2021

Severe storm threat for Thursday!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Another beautiful day out there. It was a little warmer and a little more humid than yesterday, which means that some of us felt more uncomfortable than yesterday because of the higher heat index. We also had a few more clouds than yesterday, but there were no showers in them. Tomorrow will be a different day as we are expected to see some severe thunderstorms in our area beginning later in the day. You’ll notice an increase in clouds later in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms will be moving into our area beginning in the early afternoon. Some of these storms may be capable of strong, damaging winds and locally heavy downpours which could lead to areas of isolated flooding. Those thunderstorms should ease off to showers later in the evening and overnight. The rest of the day on Friday will usher in the start of an amazing weekend. Milder temperatures with plenty of sunshine, and morning lows down in the mid 50′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 65

Thursday: PM showers and thunderstorms, possibly severe: High 86

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 80

