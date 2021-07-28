Advertisement

Morgantown Girls Basketball holds 3-week period scrimmages

The Mohigans look to build from the ground up for a successful year
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The three-week period is coming to a close for Monongalia county schools this week, but the Morgantown Girls Basketball team is getting in as much practice as they can before it does.

Today the Mohigans hosted scrimmages with both Wheeling Park and Greenbrier East.

Last year the team went 12-3 overall, ending their season at the Class AAAA Final Round.

Morgantown graduated four seniors last year and will look to their sole senior, Kerrington Peasak to be a leader on and off the court when their season tips off in November.

