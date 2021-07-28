Advertisement

Morgantown High School teacher appointed to City Council

Morgantown City Hall Generic
Morgantown City Hall Generic(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council appointed M. Joe Abu-Ghannam to fill its First Ward city council seat during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Abu-Ghannam, a teacher at Morgantown High School, was selected from five qualified applicants. City Council took applications to fill the vacancy from July 8 to July 16. Council interviewed five qualified applicants in televised public meetings on July 20.  

The vacancy comes after recently elected First Ward City Council Candidate Patrick Hathaway notified the City Clerk on May 12 that he would not be able to fulfill his upcoming term, which began on July 1. The City Charter, Section 2.06(c), requires City Council to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of his term within 30 days, or a special election will be held.

Abu-Ghannam will serve the remainder of the term which expires June 30, 2023.

