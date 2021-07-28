Pet Helpers: Wendall

Throw him a snack! Actually just throw him two! We believe Wendall is probably Chihuahua and Dachshund mix and around 10 lbs. He was sprung from animal control. He found himself there with 14 of his siblings. You have probably already seen a few.

Wendall was living in pretty wretched conditions. He has seen some things! Like fleas! Lots of them! Wendall never let his former life get him down. He remained happy-go-lucky! He loves playing with toys in his new home. Balls are his favorite. He also enjoys a good meal and definitely loves some snacks!

Wendall does great with the other dogs in this home. With all the charm and smile like Wendall’s, how could you not fall for this fly guy? He is loves to cuddle up to his person. You might also find him under a blanket, because sometimes we all need to shut the world out.

Wendall is vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, and flea treated. He is also neutered.

If you think you would like to throw this dog a bone submit an application through this link: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application. Wendall is being fostered in Harrison County, WV, and his adoption fee is $150.

