RADx-UP continues making COVID-19 testing accessible as case numbers rise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute was awarded a $4,700,000 grant by the National Institutes of Health to create more COVID-19 testing opportunities in the state.

“The big thing is just to provide access to testing that doesn’t come with a copay or anyother barrier,” said project director of RADx-UP, Stacey Whanger.

Whanger worked for the WVCTS and was the lead on RADx-UP. She has helped create more testing options in both primary care and community settings focusing on underserved communities.

They have mobile units that were a big help for getting to all West Virginians.

“There are still a lot of rural areas that don’t have access, at least immediate access to health care. So that’s where that mobile unit has been really nice. We’ve been able to send out the National Guard to those locations,” Whanger said.

The rise in COVID-19 cases led to the CDC recommending everyone to wear masks in public indoor settings especially schools.

Workers with RADx-UP were preparing for how this would affect their project.

“We anticipate that school is going to start the need for testing a little bit more. We’re going to continue the same strategies we’ve used up until this point,” Whanger said.

She added they would make acommadations as necessary to ensure everyone would be able to get tested.

