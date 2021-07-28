Ralph Junior “Pap” Samples, 83, a resident of Valley Bend, passed from this life Monday, July 26, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice.Pap was born Saturday, July 31, 1937, in Monterville, a son of the late Ralph Lester Samples and Eleanora Pleasant Hamrick Samples. Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Beth Leary of Valley Bend, Karen Kiziah and husband Michael of Vale, NC, Jennifer Kyle and husband Chris of Huttonsville, five grandchildren, Erik Leary and fiancé Sally Markley, Shane Leary and wife Abby, Amanda Moyer and husband Chris, Tyler Kiziah and wife Jared, Hannah Kiziah and fiancé Alex, five great-grandchildren, Drayden, Destinee, Desiree, Zayne, Liam, eight siblings, Betty Sturms and husband Loren of Montrose, Gale Samples of Ohio, Ray Samples of Valley Head, Sue Collie and husband George of Wheeling, Ruth Porter and husband Chuck of Florida, Ginny Channell and husband Mike of Valley Head, Mike Samples and wife Cheryl of Valley Head, and Raymond Samples of Huntington.Preceding him in death besides his parents were five siblings, Dotty Canipe, Mary Ann Arbogast, Donna Dovel, Bill Hamrick, Harold Samples, and the mother of his daughters, Virginia Lou “Ginny” Samples.Pap attended the schools of Randolph County and had been employed as a coal miner for Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed fishing, ramp digging, and growing large watermelons and cantaloupes in his garden. He was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan and loved to watch NASCAR. His great-grandchildren were his pride and joy!Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4pm until 6 pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Stella Faye Moyer will officiate and Ralph’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Ralph Junior Samples. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

