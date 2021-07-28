United Way Wednesday- Dinners and Ducks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur Counties is holding their first ever elimination dinner in Upshur County! The dinner will be on September 10th at Brushy Fork Event Center and tickets are $25 per person.

The event will be a summer picnic style- so dinner options will have options like barbecue, chicken, and a variety of sides and desserts. The tickets can be purchased by contacting United Way of Upshur, Gilmer and Lewis Counties at unitedwayofglu@gmail.com.

“We’re really excited and hope we have a good turnout for this. We normally have an elimination dinner towards the end of our campaign at Stonewall and it’s a huge success, so we’re hoping this will be the same,” says campaign chair Kari Park.

The fun doesn’t end there though- a duck and turtle race is being held on October 9 in Lewis County at the bridge downtown. If you want to purchase a duck and turtle ticket, it is $5 per ticket, or you can get a “quack pack” of 6 tickets for $25 or 12 tickets for $50. There may be a small pageant at the event as well!

“We always go all out on this and have some amazing prizes, and it’s so much fun for the kids to come out too,” Park says.

For this event, you can get your tickets on the United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur Facebook page or website, or you can see one of the board members. You can also “duck” into Citizens Bank or the United Bank in Weston!

For additional information, you can head to https://www.lcunitedway.net/ or https://www.facebook.com/United-Way-of-Gilmer-Lewis-Upshur-.

