Advertisement

Webster County man receives custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

Webster County man receives custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination...
Webster County man receives custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes(Governor Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Another West Virginian enjoyed a life-changing surprise on Wednesday, as Gov. Jim Justice presented a man from the community of Hacker Valley in Webster County with with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Michael Quinn was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that he was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 6th prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 6 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier Wednesday for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glen Rosier Jr.
Elkins man allegedly holds knife up to woman’s throat, threatens officers
Robert Allen Swiger
Barbour County man accused of strangulation and other crimes
Police asking for public’s help identifying people accused of theft
Police asking for public’s help identifying people accused of theft
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice | “We’ve got to keep our guard up”
Kimberly Ann Suan
Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 28 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 28 2021 12 PM
Morgantown City Hall Generic
Morgantown High School teacher appointed to City Council
Babydog
Do it for Babydog: 6th round of vaccination sweepstakes winners announced
Morgantown resident talks about living with ALS
Morgantown resident talks about living with ALS