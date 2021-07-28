Wood County man admits to traveling to Harrison County for sex with underage girl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, has admitted to trying to meet a minor for sex, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Lockhart, 57, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.” Lockhart admitted to using his phone to entice a minor in Bridgeport, Harrison County to engage in sexual activity in April 2020.

Lockhart faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bridgeport Police Department investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

