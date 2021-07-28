Advertisement

Wood County man admits to traveling to Harrison County for sex with underage girl

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, has admitted to trying to meet a minor for sex, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Lockhart, 57, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.” Lockhart admitted to using his phone to entice a minor in Bridgeport, Harrison County to engage in sexual activity in April 2020.

Lockhart faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bridgeport Police Department investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glen Rosier Jr.
Elkins man allegedly holds knife up to woman’s throat, threatens officers
Police asking for public’s help identifying people accused of theft
Police asking for public’s help identifying people accused of theft
Robert Allen Swiger
Barbour County man accused of strangulation and other crimes
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice | “We’ve got to keep our guard up”
Kimberly Ann Suan
Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder

Latest News

Glenville State College, Marshall University sign agreement to offer bachelor’s degree in...
Glenville State College, Marshall University sign agreement to offer bachelor’s degree in nursing on Glenville’s campus
Bridgeport PD asking public’s help identifying suspect in larceny case
Bridgeport PD asking public’s help identifying suspect in larceny case
Webster County man receives custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination...
Webster County man receives custom-outfitted truck through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
Former healthcare worker wins $1 million through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
Former healthcare worker wins $1 million through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
Local Advocates and officials call for clean transportation
Local advocates and officials call for clean transportation