W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this week. The number of active cases in the state has increased by about 100 cases for two days in a row.

Experts say the uptick can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant and areas with low vaccination rates.

“And those that had low vax rates started to see quick upticks. Once those upticks happen, transmissibility starts to evolve and I think that’s largely what you’re seeing now,” said Dr. Mark Povroznik.

West Virginia is seeing low vaccination rates specifically among the younger population.

Chad Bundy says, “Seems like the younger the population goes, the less they choose to get vaccinated. We’re going to be starting school very soon. I’m going to be meeting with Harrison County school officials and we’re going to be looking at how we’re to be starting this next school year.”

Just weeks ago, the entire state was green and now some counties are yellow and gold, including Harrison County. This surge has been seen nationwide. The rise in cases led to the CDC reversing course on mask guidance in certain places.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.