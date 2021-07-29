Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 29th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain and storms will be making their way back into the area through the day. Today will be a much cloudier day, with slightly cooler temperatures, and clouds giving way to evening rain and storms, as a system moves in from the northwest. There is a good chance for severe weather to persist tonight night into Friday morning, with some strong thunderstorms forming across the area. The main concern with this line of storms will be strong wind gusts, though isolated events of hail and flash flooding are also possible. The precipitation tapers off heading into Friday, but it brings a massive cool down. Temperatures will be just above 80 degrees on Friday, and it’ll be a sunnier and drier day in the afternoon, once that cold front clears the region.

Saturday will be similar, with highs just above 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and dry skies. Sunday looks like it may have some potential for afternoon scattered thunderstorms from about 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., so Saturday is the better day to spend time outside.

By Monday, we’ll be dry once again, but high temperatures will sit in the upper 70s. Currently, it looks as though some afternoon train and storms may make an appearance on Tuesday, but the chance lasts only from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the uncertainty for this system is still high.

Today: A strong cold front enters the region in the afternoon, shoving severe weather into the area. High: 88.

Tonight: Storms continue into the night, but we dry out heading into Friday morning. Low: 68.

Friday: We see clearing through the day, with a chance for morning sprinkles and a continued drop in temperatures. High: 80.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, but we remain dry. High: 80.

