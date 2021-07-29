Bertie Fletcher Beckett, 89, went home to be with Jesus on July 28, 2021 following a short illness. She was surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Bertie was born May 14, 1932 in Nicholas County WV to Samuel and Bertha Mae Fletcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers; and two grandchildren, Tony and Robbie Williams. She is survived by her three wonderful children; her son, Dana and his wife, Karen Williams of Winamac, IN; daughter, Rose and husband, Jim Dewey of Camden-on-Gauley; daughter, Kay Ward of Camden-on-Gauley. Bertie was a beloved Granny to her grandchildren: Sheila, Bobby, Jimmy, Debbie, Tabitha, Melinda, Brandy, and Wesley; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 4pm, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Alex Williams Cemetery, Cranberry Ridge with Pastor Larry Lovely officiating. Friends may join the family from 2pm-3:30pm at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen prior to leaving for the cemetery at 3:30. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Beckett family.

