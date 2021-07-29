Advertisement

Brennan commits to Battler baseball program

Played four years with Morgantown before graduation in 2021
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mohigan baseball and football player Zach Brennan committed to play for the Alderson Broaddus baseball program Wednesday.

Brennan called baseball his “first love” and, though he loves football, wanted to continue on with baseball into college.

The Morgantown graduate hoped to stay close to home for college and wants to represent his hometown well into his collegiate years.

