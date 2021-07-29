City of Weston ready to start their recycling program expansion

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In December, the City of Weston was notified they received the Rehabilitation Envirornmental Action Plan from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to assist in the expansion of their recycling program.

The city was awarded $12,721.60 for this project.

At their special city council meeting they took a step forward in the process to use the grant.

Council voted to accept a bid from Taylor Construction & Salvage LLC to do the work needed to create a permanent place for recycling bins next to Mountain Waste on North Main Ave.

City Manager, Nate Stansberry said in the meeting they planned to start preconstruction work July 29.

