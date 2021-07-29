GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has recovered items during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
The department suspects these items to be stolen. If you recognize any of the items in the photos below, or have filed a police report concerning stolen property, call the Sheriff’s Department at (304)-457-2352.
