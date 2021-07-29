Harrison County man charged after 3-year-old allegedly found in an intersection covered in urine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man is behind bars after his 3-year-old son was allegedly found at an intersection and covered in urine.

The child was reportedly in the care of Williams Fredrick Smith lll when two people found his child at the intersection of Oakmound Road and Sand Cut Road in Clarksburg. A witness told police the child was covered in urine and had his shoes on the wrong feet.

Police say they found Smith asleep at a residence on Oakmound Road.

Smith has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury.

