Advertisement

Harrison County man charged after 3-year-old allegedly found in an intersection covered in urine

Williams Fredrick Smith lll
Williams Fredrick Smith lll(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man is behind bars after his 3-year-old son was allegedly found at an intersection and covered in urine.

The child was reportedly in the care of Williams Fredrick Smith lll when two people found his child at the intersection of Oakmound Road and Sand Cut Road in Clarksburg. A witness told police the child was covered in urine and had his shoes on the wrong feet.

Police say they found Smith asleep at a residence on Oakmound Road.

Smith has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big 12
Another day... another development with the Big 12
Babydog
Do it for Babydog: 6th round of vaccination sweepstakes winners announced
Bridgeport PD asking public’s help identifying suspect in larceny case
Bridgeport PD asking public’s help identifying suspect in larceny case
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why

Latest News

Infrastructure bill moves through congress, W.Va. Senators react to $3.5 trillion budget...
Infrastructure bill moves through congress, W.Va. Senators react to $3.5 trillion budget resolution
Infrastructure bill moves through congress, W.Va. Senators react to $3.5 trillion budget...
Infrastructure bill moves through congress, W.Va. Senators react to $3.5 Trillion budget resolution
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
Barbour County Suspected Stolen Items
GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items