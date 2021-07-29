Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started out cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-80s. We also saw some thunderstorms earlier today. The clouds and rain are from a cold front northwest of West Virginia. After 6 PM, the front will push in and bring scattered showers and storms into the area. Some of them will bring heavy rain and even the potential for damaging winds, which could cause problems. Therefore, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have us under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. As always with these storms, make sure to have a plan in place in case something happens, such as having a safe place to go to. Also, make sure to go slow on those roads when caught in the rain. Most of these thunderstorms settle down overnight. However, we’ll still see scattered showers up until the early-morning hours, so don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops in your area. Some areas will likely see over an inch of rain by tomorrow morning, although most see less. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid-60s. Overall, tonight will be dreary. By tomorrow afternoon, any leftover rain will be gone, but we’ll still see a mix of Sun and clouds. Because of cooler air flowing in, temperatures will be in the low-80s, giving us a break from the hot temperatures seen earlier this week. Overall, Friday will be nice as well. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low-80s and a mix of Sun and clouds. By the first day of August, a weak system might bring a few showers and storms in the evening hours. Other than that, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-80s. Next week, temperatures will stay in the upper-70s to low-80s, with skies being partly cloudy and rain showers and storms coming back later in the week. In short, after a stormy Thursday, the next few days will be awesome, with rain chances only coming back at the start of August.

Tonight: After 6 PM, scattered showers and storms are likely, some of which bring gusty winds and even heavy rain at times. Most of the storms die out overnight, but a few scattered showers still stick around. Barring that, expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-60s. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: A few showers and patches of drizzle are possible in the early-morning. By the afternoon, however, most of the conditions will clear out and we’ll see nicer weather in the area. Expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will also be cooler than the past few days, with highs in the low-80s. High: 80.

Saturday: The last day of July will be nice, as we’ll see partly sunny skies, so expect some nice weather. Temperatures will stay in the low-80s, so we will still be cooler-than-average. Overall, High: 79.

Sunday: The day starts out on a cool but nice note, with lows in the upper-50s and partly sunny skies. By the evening hours, a few showers and storms could roll in and bring a few raindrops into the area, although we shouldn’t expect much. Barring that, skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the low-80s. High: 80.

