Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who recently passed away.

Michael Sillman died of natural causes on July 20, according to family and those closest to him.

“The man had a lot of dedication. If he set his mind to something, his mind was set and he took pride and honor in everything that he did,” said Michael’s friend and Fire Chief of Grant Town Vol. Fire Department Gauge Miller. “I can’t think of too many people that had something bad to say about him just because he was always there for the community.”

Sillman was known as the Grant Town Police Chief of three years and a Home Confinement Officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

“I don’t think there was a time he wasn’t on the clock. No matter what he was always there to help people. He was very passionate,” said Miller.

Another friend, Asst. Chief of Grant Town Emergency Medical Services Allen Myers said, “He was very dedicated to his job. He loved the town and he loved everyone in it and he tried to help everyone as best he could.”

Sillman was a lover of family, friends, camping and fishing and as the memories of the time spent with him lives on, so will his commitment to getting any job done.

“He’d look at us and say, “just do it” and I think that right there is something that will stick with us forever,” Miller continued.

