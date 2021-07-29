Advertisement

Martin prepared to lead West Virginia Wesleyan football team, his alma mater

Entering sixth year with program, first in head position
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia Wesleyan player Dwayne Martin rejoined the program six years ago... and now he’ll serve as head coach.

Martin was named the interim head coach after Tony Testa stepped down earlier this summer.

Martin wants to lead his alma mater to success in this next chapter with the team.

