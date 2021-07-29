Martin prepared to lead West Virginia Wesleyan football team, his alma mater

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia Wesleyan player Dwayne Martin rejoined the program six years ago... and now he’ll serve as head coach.

Martin was named the interim head coach after Tony Testa stepped down earlier this summer.

Martin wants to lead his alma mater to success in this next chapter with the team.

