MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Redshirt junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin was named to the James Mackey Award Watch List Wednesday.

The award is giving each year to the season’s most outstanding collegiate tight end.

In 2020, O’Laughlin had 15 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.