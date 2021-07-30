Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 30th, 2021

Drying and clearing!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the morning off with some sprinkles, but clearing begins by about 10 a.m., and temperatures will be noticeably cooler today. Temperatures will reach the 80 degree mark in most locations by the afternoon, and it’ll be a sunnier and drier day by that time. Saturday will be similar, with highs just below 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and dry skies.

Sunday looks like it may have some potential for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, so Saturday is the better day to spend time outside. However, these storms will be small and brief, so they won’t completely stop you from being able to enjoy your Sunday festivities. By Monday, we’ll be dry once again, but high temperatures will sit in the upper 70s.

Currently, it looks as though some afternoon train and storms may make an appearance on Tuesday, but the chance lasts only from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the uncertainty for this system is still high. Temperatures will still be in the upper 70s and low 80s, which will feel refreshing after a stretch of summer heat. We’ll make our way back into the low to mid-80s by midweek, with partly cloudy skies on both Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a chance of scattered showers and storms, on both afternoons, but confidence remains low this far in advance.

Today: Temperatures begin their decline as rain and clouds depart throughout the morning. High: 82.

Tonight: We stay dry with a few clouds overnight as temperatures drop. Low: 56.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, but we remain dry. High: 79.

Sunday: A chance for afternoon storms, but mostly dry. High: 82.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who...
Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief
Barbour County Suspected Stolen Items
GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items

Latest News

7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 30th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 30 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 30 2021 6 AM
Expected highs for tomorrow, July 30, and how much they differ from the average.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 29, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 29th, 2021