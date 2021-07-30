Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 30th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the morning off with some sprinkles, but clearing begins by about 10 a.m., and temperatures will be noticeably cooler today. Temperatures will reach the 80 degree mark in most locations by the afternoon, and it’ll be a sunnier and drier day by that time. Saturday will be similar, with highs just below 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and dry skies.

Sunday looks like it may have some potential for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, so Saturday is the better day to spend time outside. However, these storms will be small and brief, so they won’t completely stop you from being able to enjoy your Sunday festivities. By Monday, we’ll be dry once again, but high temperatures will sit in the upper 70s.

Currently, it looks as though some afternoon train and storms may make an appearance on Tuesday, but the chance lasts only from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the uncertainty for this system is still high. Temperatures will still be in the upper 70s and low 80s, which will feel refreshing after a stretch of summer heat. We’ll make our way back into the low to mid-80s by midweek, with partly cloudy skies on both Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a chance of scattered showers and storms, on both afternoons, but confidence remains low this far in advance.

Today: Temperatures begin their decline as rain and clouds depart throughout the morning. High: 82.

Tonight: We stay dry with a few clouds overnight as temperatures drop. Low: 56.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, but we remain dry. High: 79.

Sunday: A chance for afternoon storms, but mostly dry. High: 82.

