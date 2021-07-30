Advertisement

A Barbour County Man is facing up to 380 years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old

Jury finds Philippi man guilt of sexually assaulting a child(Barbour Co. Prosecuting Attorney)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County Man is facing up to 380 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old-girl.

36-year-old, Keith Jason Walker, was found guilty on all 11 charges he was charged with, including 5 counts of sexual abuse by a custodian. The jury delivered the verdict after a four-day trial this week. Walker repeatedly sexually abused the girl while her mother was at work. Prosecutor attorney Thomas Hoxie, represented the state of West Virginia. Hoxie said Walker committed one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and he will argue for Walker to receive the maximum sentence in prison.

Walker is facing 115 to 380 years in jail.

