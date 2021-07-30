Big 12 Conference situation deepens with new developments

IRVING, Texas (WDTV) - The Big 12 situation continues to evolve throughout the week after the announcement of Texas and Oklahoma’s planned departures from the conference.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the Big 12 issued ESPN a cease and desist letter Wednesday, accusing the network of conspiring with teams and other conferences in order to influence more departures than just Texas and Oklahoma.

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday both schools were invited to join on July 1, 2025, after a unanimous vote.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.