Randolph County, W.Va (WDTV) - A body was found floating in a river in Randolph County yesterday.

Police were called to Rattlesnake Run in the Lower Cheat area for a possible drowning. Upon arrival, police searched the area where the victim was seen and confirmed it was a human body. Elkins Fire Department waded chest deep into the water to get to the victim and the victim was pronounced dead. According to police, the victim was identified by a photo ID and from the caller who reported the body. The victims name has not been released.

The victim was removed from the water and transported to Davis Medical Center for an autopsy.

