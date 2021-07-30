Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who...
Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief
Barbour County Suspected Stolen Items
GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
FILE
A body was found floating in a river in Randolph County