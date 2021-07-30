Advertisement

Heavy rain causes flooding in Morgantown Thursday night

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Flooding impacted several parts of Morgantown Thursday night, including Patteson Drive.

The City of Morgantown says if you or someone you know suffered any damages from the storms, you should report it using this link to help the city assess the damage.

The information you provide in this report will help local and state authorities understand locations impacted by disaster.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who...
Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief
Barbour County Suspected Stolen Items
GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items

Latest News

Flooding on Patteson Drive in Morgantown
Flooding on Patteson Drive in Morgantown
People are beginning to worry about evictions and foreclosures
The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now open and accepting applications
Miners from West Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Ohio are in New York City, striking...
Miners from Appalachia protest investment firm in New York City
City of Clarksburg beefing up security ahead of multiple festivals.
City of Clarksburg beefing up security