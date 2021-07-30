Heavy rain causes flooding in Morgantown Thursday night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Flooding impacted several parts of Morgantown Thursday night, including Patteson Drive.

The City of Morgantown says if you or someone you know suffered any damages from the storms, you should report it using this link to help the city assess the damage.

The information you provide in this report will help local and state authorities understand locations impacted by disaster.

