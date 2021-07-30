Hinkle named Falcons’ new head volleyball coach

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Travis Hinkle was named the new head volleyball coach at Fairmont State University Friday, replacing Courtney Materazzi after her departure for California State University Monterey Bay.

Hinkle joins FSU after three years as the head volleyball coach of Notre Dame College (Ohio).

Hinkle was previously an assistant volleyball coach at West Virginia Wesleyan from 2008-2009.

