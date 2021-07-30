Advertisement

Hinkle named Falcons’ new head volleyball coach

Replaced Courtney Materazzi after she resigned for new position in California
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Travis Hinkle was named the new head volleyball coach at Fairmont State University Friday, replacing Courtney Materazzi after her departure for California State University Monterey Bay.

Hinkle joins FSU after three years as the head volleyball coach of Notre Dame College (Ohio).

Hinkle was previously an assistant volleyball coach at West Virginia Wesleyan from 2008-2009.

