Inez “Kay” Blake, 70, of Weston, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Kay was born in Weston on January 14, 1951, a daughter of the late Ralph Stover and Kathryn Barton Stover. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nettie May Lake; and two siblings: Randy Stover and Sue Lynch.

On August 16, 1968, Kay married the love of her life, Earl Blake. Together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their six children for over 52 wonderful years.

Forever cherishing their memories of Kay are her husband, Earl Blake; six children: Earl Blake Jr., Gary Blake and wife, Kay, Kathryn Lake and husband, George, Debbie Novak and husband, Robert, Robert “Bub” Blake, and Ralph “Danny” Blake and fiancé, Toni Curtis; twelve grandchildren: Cheyenne, Jonathan, Brittany, Brian, Alma, Victoria, Mary, James, Brooklyn, Kayden, Crystal, and Michelle; thirteen great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Orion, Raelyn, Nettie Reneé, Gunnar, Bryant, Bryson, Brooklyn, Kali, Kaitlyn, Austyn, Gabby, and Bella; two sisters: Rebeca Ferguson and Martha Bonnett; one sister-in-law, Debbie Stover; and several nieces and nephews.

After her marriage to Earl, Kay treasured her days caring for her family and home. She was able to spend the maximum amount of time with her family which was extremely important to her. Kay also cooked meals daily and provided for her family loving every moment. She also enjoyed listening to old time country music, gospel music, completing color by number books, and playing games on the computer. Kay was a hardworking woman and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Riffle officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery on Oil Creek.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Inez “Kay” Blake. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

