Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was better than yesterday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. The nicer weather comes as yesterday’s cold front has moved out of WV, leaving behind cooler, drier air. Tonight, the dry weather sticks around, with skies being partly clear. Temperatures will dip down in the mid-to-upper-50s, so we’ll be slightly cooler than normal. Fortunately, fog won’t be a problem tonight. Overall, tonight will be a great way to end the workweek. By tomorrow afternoon, clouds do roll in from the west, giving us a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be below-average, as light northerly winds keep temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s. Overall, Saturday will be a nice day as well. On Sunday, a weak front brings a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours, but we don’t expect much rain. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s once again. Heading into the first week of August, temperatures stay in the upper-70s to low-80s, with partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms come back in the forecast later in the week, as a front sticks around near West Virginia. In short, expect a nice weekend, before more clouds, below-average highs and rain chances come on the 1st week of August.

Tonight: It will be a calm night, with partly clear skies and very little fog, if any at all. Temperatures will be cooler than average, in the mild upper-50s. Overall, a great night to end the workweek. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: A few clouds roll in from the west, giving us a mix of Sun and clouds. Still, we will see the sunshine at times, so it isn’t too bad. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, so while below-average, it’s still a good day. Winds will be light as well. Overall, this Saturday will be good. High: 78.

Sunday: We might see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours, but we won’t see much rain. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s in the afternoon and upper-50s at night. High: 79.

Monday: Looking nice on Monday, with highs in the upper-70s and partly cloudy skies. We’ll also stay dry, with little chance of rain. In other words, an okay start to the workweek. High: 78.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.