Advertisement

Mazzulla named Celtics’ summer league head coach

Played at WVU, held coaching jobs at Fairmont State and Glenville State
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WDTV) - Former WVU guard and current Boston Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla was named head coach of the Celtics’ summer league team Friday.

Mazzulla held assistant jobs at Glenville State and Fairmont State and was the Falcons’ head coach from 2017-2019 before joining Brad Stevens in Boston.

Mazzulla played for the Mountaineers from 2006-2011.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who...
Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief
Barbour County Suspected Stolen Items
GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items

Latest News

Fairmont State volleyball
Hinkle named Falcons’ new head volleyball coach
Morgantown cheer
Mohigan cheer making up for lost time
Big 12
Big 12 Conference situation deepens with new developments
Deuce McBride
McBride drafted 36th overall by Thunder, traded to Knicks