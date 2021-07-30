Mazzulla named Celtics’ summer league head coach

BOSTON (WDTV) - Former WVU guard and current Boston Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla was named head coach of the Celtics’ summer league team Friday.

Mazzulla held assistant jobs at Glenville State and Fairmont State and was the Falcons’ head coach from 2017-2019 before joining Brad Stevens in Boston.

Mazzulla played for the Mountaineers from 2006-2011.

