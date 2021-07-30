Advertisement

McBride drafted 36th overall by Oklahoma City

Was expected to be selected in first round
Deuce McBride
Deuce McBride(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WDTV) - Mile “Deuce” McBride was selected 36th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday.

McBride declared for the draft after his sophomore season with WVU where he averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 assist, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

The guard was expected to be taken in the first round but slipped to the early second round.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big 12
Another day... another development with the Big 12
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
Babydog
Do it for Babydog: 6th round of vaccination sweepstakes winners announced
Bridgeport PD asking public’s help identifying suspect in larceny case
Bridgeport PD asking public’s help identifying suspect in larceny case

Latest News

West Virginia Wesleyan football
Martin prepared to lead West Virginia Wesleyan football team, his alma mater
Alderson Broaddus baseball
Brennan commits to Battler baseball program
WVU football
O’Laughlin named to James Mackey Award Watch List
Morgantown Girls Bball
Mohigan boys’ basketball getting in last minute summer work