McBride drafted 36th overall by Oklahoma City

NEW YORK (WDTV) - Mile “Deuce” McBride was selected 36th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday.

McBride declared for the draft after his sophomore season with WVU where he averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 assist, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

The guard was expected to be taken in the first round but slipped to the early second round.

