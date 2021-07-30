Mohigan cheer making up for lost time
Could not stunt in 2020 season
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After the tough year that was 2020, the Morgantown cheer team is ready to take this year head-on.
The Mohigans were not allowed to stunt throughout the 2020 season, something that is vital to a high school cheer team.
This year, they’re excited for regionals, full football games and having their family-like team be closer than ever.
