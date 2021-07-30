BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the CDC’s Eviction Moratorium expiring on July 31st people are beginning to worry about evictions and foreclosures. In West Virginia, the threat of eviction is at 23.9% and fears of foreclosure is at 16.9% for residents of the state.

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now open and accepting applications. The program is for renters who are struggling to pay their rent or utilities because of financial hardship due to the Coronavirus.

Not all renters are eligible for assistance. The program is designed to assist West Virginia residential renters with annual income of no more than 80% of area median income; one or more household members has qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak. Eligibility expands if one or more household members are at risk of homelessness such as a past due utility or rent notice.

Eligible expenses may include: Past due and current rent beginning April 1, 2020 and up to three months forward rent, past due and current water, sewer, gas, electric and home energy costs, and a one-time $300 stipend for internet expenses so you can use the internet for distance learning, telework, and or to obtain government services.

For more information go to wvrentalassistance.com.

