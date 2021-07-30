Advertisement

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now open and accepting applications

People are beginning to worry about evictions and foreclosures
People are beginning to worry about evictions and foreclosures(Source: WAFB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the CDC’s Eviction Moratorium expiring on July 31st people are beginning to worry about evictions and foreclosures. In West Virginia, the threat of eviction is at 23.9% and fears of foreclosure is at 16.9% for residents of the state.

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now open and accepting applications. The program is for renters who are struggling to pay their rent or utilities because of financial hardship due to the Coronavirus.

Not all renters are eligible for assistance. The program is designed to assist West Virginia residential renters with annual income of no more than 80% of area median income; one or more household members has qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak. Eligibility expands if one or more household members are at risk of homelessness such as a past due utility or rent notice.

Eligible expenses may include: Past due and current rent beginning April 1, 2020 and up to three months forward rent, past due and current water, sewer, gas, electric and home energy costs, and a one-time $300 stipend for internet expenses so you can use the internet for distance learning, telework, and or to obtain government services.

For more information go to wvrentalassistance.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who...
Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief
Barbour County Suspected Stolen Items
GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items

Latest News

Flooding on Patteson Drive in Morgantown
Heavy rain causes flooding in Morgantown Thursday night
Flooding on Patteson Drive in Morgantown
Flooding on Patteson Drive in Morgantown
Miners from West Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Ohio are in New York City, striking...
Miners from Appalachia protest investment firm in New York City
City of Clarksburg beefing up security ahead of multiple festivals.
City of Clarksburg beefing up security