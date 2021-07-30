One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call near Trinity Road in Barbour County.

According to the Barbour County 911 Communication Center, a call from an injured person came in at about 2:30 pm today. The caller and the other individual had become separated while walking in the area. 911 Center officials say the caller and the other person missing have both been found.

One of them is at Davis Medical Center and the other one is reported to be fine.

