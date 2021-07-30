Advertisement

One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call in Barbour County

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call near Trinity Road in Barbour County.

According to the Barbour County 911 Communication Center, a call from an injured person came in at about 2:30 pm today. The caller and the other individual had become separated while walking in the area. 911 Center officials say the caller and the other person missing have both been found.

One of them is at Davis Medical Center and the other one is reported to be fine.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
generic
Police release identity of person found dead in abandoned building in Salem
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial
A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who...
Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief
Barbour County Suspected Stolen Items
GALLERY: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department releases photos of suspected stolen items

Latest News

The board is looking to use covid funding on getting students back on track
American Rescue Plan funding to go towards getting students back on track since the pandemic
Small wildfire in Monongahela National Forest
A small wildfire was reported in the Smoke Hole area of Monongahela National Forest
FILE
A body was found floating in a river in Randolph County
Jury finds Philippi man guilt of sexually assaulting a child
A Barbour County Man is facing up to 380 years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old