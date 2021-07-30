ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A small wildfire was reported in the Smoke Hole area of Monongahela National Forest on July 28th.

The fire personnel from Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia Division of Forestry and local Volunteer Fire Departments responded that night. Yesterday, the crews built containment lines around 90% of the 15 acre wildfire. The evening storms from last night brought 1 inch of rain to the area, aiding in the efforts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and motorists are advised to use caution if traveling the area this weekend.

Crews will continue to monitor the area today and through the weekend. Updates will be posted to the Monongahela’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/MonongahelaNF.

