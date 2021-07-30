Why West Virginia residents are worried about evictions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- President Biden expanded the original date of the freeze on evictions by a month, but it is once again set to expire Saturday. The moratorium, put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Even with the President expanding the deadline, roughly 3.6 million people as of July 5th said they were still facing eviction in the next two months.

Here’s the situation in West Virginia:

West Virginia wasn’t among the states that enacted the moratorium. Governor Jim Justice pleaded with landlords to not act towards evicting people, but eviction cases were still filed through out the state. To help with the facing eviction, West Virginia has received $152 million for emergency rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act by President Joe Biden. Renters who meet the thresholds can apply for the program by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. Courts are still accepting eviction filings, but most of them have been delayed until the moratorium expires. Housing in West Virginia is also the lowest in the nation, but many residents can still not afford it. Officials are concerned that homelessness will rise as the court cases are heard following the end of the program.

