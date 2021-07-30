Wilma Juanita “Toots” Bunnell Batson, 91, of, Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Shinnston, WV, a daughter of the late Arlie and Bertha Simms Bunnell. Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Winford Batson, on December 18, 2014. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Sue Minor and husband Marvin of Quiet Dell, and Brenda Dale Martin and husband David of Stonewood; and her daughter-in-law, Sheila Jane Valentine Batson of Clarksburg. She was grandmother to six grandchildren, Shane Minor and wife Christina of Romines Mills, Roy Lee Batson, Jr. and wife Kristy of California, Chris Minor of Stonewood, Heather Williams, and husband John of Mt. Clare, Sabrina Loudin and husband Eric of Stonewood and Anthony “AJ” Minor of Mt. Clare; and nine great grandchildren, Michael Minor, Katie Minor, Wyatt Minor, Whitney Minor O’Dwyer and husband Aidan, Chad Williams, Hope Vernon, Garret Loudin, Cooper Loudin, and Baylen Batson. She was lovingly known as “Mamaw Batson” to many. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Roy Lee Batson, daughter, Shirley Ann Batson and two infant grandchildren, Troy and Tracey. Mrs. Batson was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her siblings, Josephine Wright, Doris Kropp, and Oliver James Bunnell. Mrs. Batson was a homemaker and previously worked as a clerk at Stripe Discount Store in Clarksburg and sold Avon. She enjoyed coloring, crafting, cooking, sewing, and quilting. She had a love for the American Indian and was a supporter of St. Labre and St. Joseph Indian Schools and cherished the letters she received from the students. She was a member of the Congregational Missionary Church, enjoyed reading the Bible and was a prayer warrior. She was dedicated to serving the Lord, and caring for her family, especially her eldest daughter Shirley. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Davis and his staff for their exceptional care. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sherman Goodwin presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

