Baby Bailey Jean Ann Huffman, precious baby girl of Hilda Scritchfield and Justin Huffman and her sister, Sophia Huffman gained her wings on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at J.W. Memorial Hospital. Though she never spent enough with us, she touched many of our lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten.In addition to her parents and sister, Baby Bailey is survived by her maternal grandmother, Billie Jean Scritchfield; her paternal grandparents, Sherri Moore, Cyrus Huffman, III and Angela Huffman; her maternal great grandmother, Hilda Scritchfield; her paternal great grandparents, Cyrus Huffman, Jr., Marry Bennix, Mary Burton and Cyrus Huffman; several aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her. Baby Bailey is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James Ford; her great grandfather, Carl Scritchfield; her paternal great grandfather, James Burton; her paternal great grandmother, Ida Huffman. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Brown, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

