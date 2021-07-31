Back-to-school shoppers can enjoy some tax-free purchases this weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia tax holiday begins Friday at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dora Stutler says its welcome news.

“I think it helps two-fold I think first of all it helps our counties prepare for school, even our families you know you don’t have to pay taxes that’s always great you can buy clothing for school...supplies,” said Stutler.

The sales tax holiday exempts certain school supplies like clothing, paper, pencils, markers, school instructional materials, laptops, tablets and sports equipment.

The superintendent says it help in more ways the one.

“and I think the second big thing is that it helps our local businesses because you know we’re used to shopping online and paying shipping and taxes online but if we could do a tax-free holiday,” said Stutler.

The superintendent says it’s a big holiday and tells me she has worked with local businesses to ensure kids are ready.

“I know some of the owners or managers of the local businesses and they’ve been preparing making sure they have all the items that they need.”

According to a news release from the office of governor Jim justice, this is West Virginia’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday since 2004.

“It’s a really big holiday,” said Stutler.

The tax holiday will last through 11:59 p.m, Monday, August 2. You can read more about what qualifies for the sales tax holiday here.

