Advertisement

Back-to-school shoppers can enjoy some tax-free purchases this weekend

The sales tax holiday was started to help out parents with back-to-school purchases. Some are...
The sales tax holiday was started to help out parents with back-to-school purchases. Some are asking to move the holiday earlier to accommodate any more schools starting early with year-round schedules.(wlox)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia tax holiday begins Friday at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dora Stutler says its welcome news.

“I think it helps two-fold I think first of all it helps our counties prepare for school, even our families you know you don’t have to pay taxes that’s always great you can buy clothing for school...supplies,” said Stutler.

The sales tax holiday exempts certain school supplies like clothing, paper, pencils, markers, school instructional materials, laptops, tablets and sports equipment.

The superintendent says it help in more ways the one.

“and I think the second big thing is that it helps our local businesses because you know we’re used to shopping online and paying shipping and taxes online but if we could do a tax-free holiday,” said Stutler.

The superintendent says it’s a big holiday and tells me she has worked with local businesses to ensure kids are ready.

“I know some of the owners or managers of the local businesses and they’ve been preparing making sure they have all the items that they need.”

According to a news release from the office of governor Jim justice, this is West Virginia’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday since 2004.

“It’s a really big holiday,” said Stutler.

The tax holiday will last through 11:59 p.m, Monday, August 2. You can read more about what qualifies for the sales tax holiday here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Clarksburg beefing up security ahead of multiple festivals.
City of Clarksburg beefing up security
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
W.Va. is experiencing surge in COVID cases, experts explain why
A funeral was held on Thursday for a first responder known by many in Marion County who...
Marion County community comes together after death of Police Chief
Flooding on Patteson Drive in Morgantown
Heavy rain causes flooding in Morgantown Thursday night
Williams Fredrick Smith lll
Harrison County man charged after 3-year-old allegedly found in an intersection covered in urine

Latest News

The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
BREAKING: CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
5 news receives response from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure and Security Agency grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
The board is looking to use covid funding on getting students back on track
American Rescue Plan funding to go towards getting students back on track since the pandemic
A police car.
One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call in Barbour County