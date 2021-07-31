Advertisement

Basketball tournament held in memory of Tyler Poston

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - People gathered at Grafton High School for a basketball tournament in memory of Tyler Poston.

10 teams came out to participate in the #girldad tournament.

In addition to the tournament, there were refreshments and raffles being held as well.

Poston’s family shared they chose basketball, because it was one of his favorite sports.

Poston’s uncle, Tim Phillips shared the family was in awe of how many people came together for the event.

“We’re a small community. You know everybody showed their love and support for my family and Tyler’s. We are greatly appreciative of everything people have done for us,” he said.

