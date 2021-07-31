Bettie Lou (Ratliff) Clay, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Webster Springs, West Virginia, on Friday, July 30, 2021, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alfred Clay I. She also leaves her four children and their spouses: Shad and Angelita Sibert, Matt and Dallita Goins, Alfred II and Susanne Clay, and Andrew and Jen Clay, her 15 grandchildren: Bryce and his wife Cami, Karissa, Meredith, Lukas, Emerson, and Rilynn Sibert, Joash, Jadon, and Justus Goins, Logan, Jackson, Adelyn, and Avalon Clay, and Alivia and Natalie Clay; and sister Rondlynn Cool. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Delbert Ratliff.Bettie was born November 18, 1942, at Lee’s Mines in Grundy, Virginia. She graduated from Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville, Tennessee, and Southern Baptist Nursing School. She spent 23 years as a nurse at Webster Continuous Care Center in Cowen, West Virginia. Previous to that, she worked at Braxton County Hospital, Webster County Memorial Hospital, as the Webster County health nurse, and as a school nurse. She was a member of the Holly River Baptist Church in Diana, West Virginia, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and helped with Vacation Bible School. She volunteered at Mountain Marketplace Mission at Bolair, West Virginia, and with RSVP, Retired Senior Volunteer Program.Proverbs 31:28-30 amply defines Bettie: “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’ Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” Funeral Services to celebrate Bettie’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clay family.

