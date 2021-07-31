Advertisement

BREAKING: CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Just hours before the scheduled shutdown of the Mylan plant in Morgantown, 5 News got a response from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The statement reads:

“We assure you that the critical infrastructure designation for critical manufacturing facilities, such as the Viatris facility in Morgantown, WV mentioned in your letter will remain in place.”

We aren’t certain on what this could mean, however Monongalia county Delegate Barbara Fleischauer sent 5 news a statement reading:

“I am very, very grateful to Congressman McKinley, Senator Manchin and Governor Justice for joining me in requesting critical infrastructure designation for the Mylan plant. "

“This gives the employees and our entire community, hope.”

Stick with 5 news on the air and online as we get more confirmation on what this could all mean for the plant.

