Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | July 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - <<<Today was another nice day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. The nice weather came as a weak high-pressure system moved into our area yesterday. Tonight, during the overnight hours, a frontal boundary will bring a few isolated showers into NCWV, so some areas could see a few raindrops. However, we don’t expect much rain. Barring these isolated showers, skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mild upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, tonight shouldn’t be very eventful. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with highs in the nice low-80s. A weak front will bring a few isolated showers and storms into our area during the afternoon and evening. However, we won’t see much rain and they leave overnight. In short, tomorrow should be okay. Monday will be nicer still, with no real chance of rain and skies being partly sunny. Temperatures will still be below-average but nice, in the low-80s. So if you have any outdoor plans, Monday will be a good day for them. Throughout the rest of the week, a front to the east of us brings isolated showers and storms, along with partly cloudy skies, up until Friday. So we will see some afternoon raindrops, although we shouldn’t see much rain. Temperatures stay in the low-80s up until Thursday. After that, temperatures rise into the mid-80s, with partly cloudy skies. In short, the first week of August will bring isolated shower chances, along with partly sunny skies and nice temperatures.>>>

Tonight: We might see a few isolated showers overnight, but they will be light and not produce much rain. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the mild upper-50s to low-60s. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: We might see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but we don’t expect much rain. Barring that, skies will be partly sunny, so we will see the Sun at times. Our highs will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, which is below-average but nice. High: 81.

Monday: Temperatures stay in the upper-70s for Monday, so the nice weather continues. Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so definitely go out and enjoy the sunshine. Winds will also be light. High: 78.

Tuesday: We might see an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. High: 79.

