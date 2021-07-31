Advertisement

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County holds “Paddle for a Cause”

Fundraiser for local United Way.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County held their annual “Paddle for a Cause” event.

Every year people come together at Maple Lake in Bridgeport to compete in float races.

The unique thing about this event was competitors build their own cardboard rafts for one of the race categories.

Executive Director, Brad Riffee said 100% of the proceeds went directly back to the local community.

“I look out here at everybody in attendance. you’re all wonderful friends of the United Way. We’re all making a difference in our community,” he added.

They also held races for canoers, kayakers and paddleboarders.

