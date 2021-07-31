YPWA holds free breakfast for veterans at the Uptown Event Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Young Progressive Women’s Association held a free breakfast for veterans at the Uptown Event Center.

The girls asked for donations to create goodie bags to send home with the veterans.

They stuffed the bags with food, puzzle books and hygiene items.

President of the Progressive Women’s Association, Rosalyn Queen said she was proud of the girls dedication to veterans.

“I think veterans have given so much to our country, that this young group and us want to give back,” she added.

The group planned to hold another breakfast event in September.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.