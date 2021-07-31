Advertisement

YPWA holds free breakfast for veterans at the Uptown Event Center

YPWA holds free breakfast for veterans.
YPWA holds free breakfast for veterans.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Young Progressive Women’s Association held a free breakfast for veterans at the Uptown Event Center.

The girls asked for donations to create goodie bags to send home with the veterans.

They stuffed the bags with food, puzzle books and hygiene items.

President of the Progressive Women’s Association, Rosalyn Queen said she was proud of the girls dedication to veterans.

“I think veterans have given so much to our country, that this young group and us want to give back,” she added.

The group planned to hold another breakfast event in September.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
BREAKING: CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
FILE
A body was found floating in a river in Randolph County
A police car.
One person has been taken to the hospital after a search and rescue call in Barbour County
City of Clarksburg beefing up security ahead of multiple festivals.
City of Clarksburg beefing up security
Jury finds Philippi man guilt of sexually assaulting a child
A Barbour County Man is facing up to 380 years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old

Latest News

Basketball tournament in memory of Tyler Poston.
Basketball tournament held in memory of Tyler Poston
Fundraiser for local United Way.
The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County holds “Paddle for a Cause”
The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
BREAKING: CISA grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation
5 news receives response from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure and Security Agency grants Mylan critical infrastructure designation